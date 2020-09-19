Ethan Klein exposes James Charles "admitting" he ripped off H3H3 merch

After trading blows with James Charles on Twitter, H3H3 Productions founder Ethan Klein has now Tweeted a private conversation he had with the beauty YouTuber, wherein he claims Charles "basically admits that his team ripped of us [sic]".

Recently, James Charles unveiled his long-awaited 'Sisters Apparel' clothing line which, among other things, included pastel, color-blocked hoodies that look remarkably similar to those offered by Ethan's wife, Hila Klein's, Teddy Fresh line.

Whilst Ethan has clarified on Twitter that he doesn't claim to have "invented color-blocking", he does point out on Instagram that "it's the exact colors in the exact spot on our most iconic item", with him posting a tongue-in-cheek TikTok about how James Charles' new hoodie "looks familiar".

In the explosive exchange, Charles admits that "one of the color ways we're doing IS an exact copy of the purple tan pink and teal hoodies you guys have". He then goes on to suggest that whilst he didn't copy anything, "they [his team] certainly may have".

James basically admits his team ripped of us but said it's fine because "we don't have the same fanbase or demographic". pic.twitter.com/LDuEkz7wy8 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) September 19, 2020

However, when Ethan explains in the exchange that this hoodie design is "the hallmark of our brand" and that he is "speechless" it has been "knocked off", Charles appears to go on the defense.

He says that the Kleins don't "own color block" and that the main hoodie in the collection - which the beauty guru argues is inspired by own Nike hoodie - has a "different source of inspiration, [...] color body" and "color pocket".

He also claims that their different fanbase and brand means that there is "no competition here", and argues that he has "never shopped on their website" and so could not have possibly copied them.

Justifying his reasoning for going public with this exchange, Ethan explains that he wanted a "sense of justice before he sells a billion of these", and that he wanted to provide evidence of Charles' admission of "ripping [them] off" to all those who initially refuted his claims.

4. All of our fans who will be wearing their colorblock will now be mistaken as James Charles fans 😅 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) September 19, 2020

Suggesting that he is unbothered by the leaked conversation, James simply Tweeted out a "good morning" message to his followers, which Ethan then responded to with a screenshot of their conversation. This Tweet has since been deleted by Klein.

When it comes to this latest drama, fans have had a range of responses. Whilst some have moved to defend Klein, encouraging him to "lawyer up", other fans have taken this exchange to be proof that James "never changed" following his drama with Tati Westbrook, Shane Dawson and Jeffree Starr last year.

james never changed mark my words. i’m ashamed i ever did think and let myself believe he changed? — fattiana gruntë (@fattianabb) September 19, 2020

Meanwhile, supporters of Charles have accused Klein of having a "mid-life crisis", whilst other users are claiming that he's "throw[ing] a fit on Twitter for clout".

He has no proof so throws a fit on twitter for clout instead — grace? (@glossytbh) September 19, 2020

It remains to be seen if this is the end of the drama between these two creators, but the ball is in Charles' court and he hasn't responded yet at the time of publication.

As always, we'll continue to bring you the latest on this story as it develops.