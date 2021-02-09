Logo
Dream responds after imposter makes serious threats using his name and image

Published: 9/Feb/2021 14:04

by Connor Bennett
YouTube: Dream/SoundCloud

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has responded after someone impersonating him had been outed as threatening users on different social media platforms.

Pretending to take on the persona of someone famous, or at least well known, has been a strangely popular thing to do on social media. Parody accounts pop up, of course, but there others who just flat out pretend to be someone they’re not, trying to convince others that they’re the real one.

Sites like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitch had implemented verification processes, and the real people are usually signified with a verified tick or symbol of some kind. 

That doesn’t stop imposters from trying their hand, though, especially on sites where verification isn’t really a thing – and it can get creators like Dream in a bit of trouble.

YouTuber Dream's logo
YouTube: Dream
Dream has over 16 million subscribers on YouTube, surging in popularity over the past year.

Minecraft YouTuber Dream found himself under fire from some users after an account bearing his name on SoundCloud was found to be threatening others in a pretty malicious way. 

One post showing the Dream imposter making threats went a bit viral on Twitter, and the YouTuber stepped in on his backup account to make it clear that it’s not him sending the messages. 

“For the record, this isn’t me, it’s someone posing as me,” the YouTuber commented under the viral post. “They also linked it on my Spotify, been trying to get it fixed.”

It obviously comes as a disappointment to some fans who received positive messages from the imposter, thinking they were in conversations with the real dream.

“Dream I got so excited that you noticed me man</3,” said one fan. “Hope you get it fixed,” added another. 

Though it should serve as yet another example of being careful, and knowing it’s the actual person behind the account when interacting with them. Fakes are pretty easy to sniff out thanks to different verification processes.

Twitter could get monetization options: tips, subscriptions, more

Published: 9/Feb/2021 1:58 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 3:55

by Alan Bernal
twitter
Pixabay

Twitter is exploring ways to monetize their social platform, as the company wants to expand their revenue stream with new features or subscription options for the site.

According to a Bloomberg report, Twitter Inc. has been wanting to grow the ways it makes money to not be so reliant on advertising. Ideas have been floating for years in the company about ways to integrate premium features and the like.

Though these products aren’t intended to hit the social media site in 2021, more discussions at Twitter are reportedly taking place about the need to expand different options to generate money.

Some of the features that have been talked about range from fees to the Tweetdeck business suite, some kind of subscription, and even ‘tips’ to support people creators, according to ideas on user surveys.

twitter
Twitter
Twitter is still gauging how people would consider to buy into things like a subscription or personalization options.

The ‘tips’ would be a way for people to follow exclusive content, with Twitter taking a piece from the transaction.

There are a ton of features that Twitter users have been advocating to get for years. Everything from an edit button, to more privacy functions, and more. Last year, tech reporter Andrew Roth showed some survey options that also included an “undo send, special badges for profiles and advanced analytics” to gauge people’s interest in possible features.

The idea of a service that lets people block ads for a monthly fee also appeared on that survey. This has been something that’s also been talked about before, but has yet to be incorporated.

One of the easiest integrations could be the ad-free viewing for Twitter users. This would be something that would be of interest to the site’s large mobile user base.

Revenue Product Lead, Bruce Falck, said that they would also consider “unique features and enhanced opportunities for content creation, discovery, and engagement.”

It’s unclear what those possible features might be, though it could be of interest for people who have built large audiences on the platforms.

As Twitter looks to diversify how they bring in revenue, it will be interesting to see how they’ll try to attract new business out of the people currently using their site.