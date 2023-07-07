Drake confuses Taylor Swift fans by posing with lookalike and no one can tell if he’s joking

Drake has congratulated Taylor Swift on the re-release of her album Speak Now, however, he did so while posing with a Taylor lookalike, confusing fans, who can’t tell if he knew it wasn’t actually her.

Swift re-recorded her third album released in 2010, Speak Now, on July 7, and Drake showed his support online. The rapper took to Instagram to post a story for the singer.

However, the picture included someone else instead of Taylor – a lookalike. He wrote alongside the picture, “Congrats on the drop sis. Dialed in [sic].”

Who is the Taylor Swift ‘lookalike’?

The other person with Drake is Jaime Carson, who is often referred to as Swift’s lookalike, with some confusing her for the singer.

Instagram: champagnepapi

Some of her fans were even confused if it was Taylor or not. One asked, “It’s not Taylor?” as another user claimed it is her and urged people to stop confusing them.

Meanwhile, another tweet read, “That has to be Taylor.” Many users shared the same sentiment and went back and forth with the confusion.

There were also some fans who said it cannot be Swift and that she does not look anything like her. While others were confused if Drake was joking himself or being genuine.

“Drake is way too old to be doing this like why he been so shady to Taylor randomly,” said another. A fan asked if this is a joke or if he is ‘shading’ her.

Jamie responds to the confusion

The Taylor ‘lookalike,’ however, cleared the air and revealed that the picture was taken this morning. She tweeted clarifying, “It was just a joke he made cause I get told I look like her a lot.”

Both Drake and Taylor have been good friends for a while, so there’s no reason to believe it was any sort of negative post.