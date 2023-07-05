Taylor Swift fan dazzles internet after nailing dance choreography during 2023 Eras Tour

During Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras Tour, one fan took the opportunity to show off her dance skills while watching the performance by joining in on the choreography.

Taylor Swift is currently completing her sixth international tour, described to be a journey through her “musical eras” and a tribute to all past studio albums.

Self-proclaimed “Swifties” flocked to confirm their attendance, breaking the record for most concert tickets sold by an artist in a single day.

Now one superfan who snagged herself a ticket has gone viral after she was filmed nailing Swift’s dance choreography during one of the singer’s performances.

The clip was posted by Aubrey on the TikTok account ‘a.n.m.44’ and shows Swift performing ‘…Ready For It?’ with a dance choreography to accompany the song.

But Aubrey unknowingly captured more than just the pop star. In the background of the video, viewers spotted one particular fan engaging with the show at a whole new level.

The superfan was filmed joining in on the choreography, nailing all of Swift’s dance moves. She has since been identified as Ashley ‘Ashley_8123’ Casebolt after dueting the original clip.

Fans loved to see Ashley enjoying herself at the performance, celebrating the Swiftie in the comments.

“Girl in white shorts was READY for this,” one posted. Another fan said, “You are so worthy of this moment being captured. So awesome.”

The Eras Tour is set to run until August 2024, coming to a conclusion in London, England.

