Dr Disrespect weighs in on Jake Paul’s boxing run: “I’m losing interest”

The eyes of the internet were all on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match on August 29, but one exception was Dr Disrespect, who said he didn’t even watch the action live.

Paul managed to keep his undefeated boxing career going with a split decision win against Woodley, but the Two-Time didn’t even tune in. Instead, he just caught some highlights the next day.

So, why didn’t Doc watch the fight live? According to the streamer he’s just “losing interest” in general with the whole Jake Paul boxing saga.

“Anybody see the Jake Paul fight last night?” Doc asked viewers. “I didn’t, I did catch up this morning with a rebroadcast of the fight, if you will.”

On top of that, he thinks Paul might struggle to keep the momentum going when it comes to hype surrounding his fights. If anyone knows about momentum, it’s got to be the Two-Time, right?

“I’m losing interest, I think that’s what it is,” the streamer explained. “I liked the idea initially, I liked the hype and all this. But now that we’ve seen some lackluster fights, or energy around the fights, I don’t know what it is. How much more can the momentum continue on?”

Timestamp at 24:50 for mobile viewers.

“I mean, is it another fighter that’s bigger, more experience, more personality, what personality would drive it the most?” Doc continued. “At this point it’s about the celebrity status of the fight. The influencer celebrity status, right?”

The Two-Time could have a point, compared to other Jake Paul fights, the Tyron Woodley bout didn’t exactly take over the internet like earlier events did. At least, it wasn’t racking up hundreds of thousands of tweets like they did.

So, what could spice things up to get people like Doc interested once again in Jake and/or Logan Paul’s boxing? Maybe an actual boxer with a bone to pick with the brothers could certainly be interesting, but we’ll just have to wait and see if they can keep the momentum going.