Dr Disrespect explains why new Warzone devs should make Vanguard map

Streaming star Dr Disrespect wants a fresh developer team to work on Warzone’s supposed new Vanguard map as he’s not a massive fan of Raven’s work to date.

When it comes to dominating battle royales, Dr Disrespect has played style and profiled in all of them. He was regularly king of the kill in H1Z1 before exploding thanks to PUBG, Blackout, Fortnite, and beyond.

However, he also has a bit of a love-hate relationship with them – especially Warzone. The Doc constantly wants changes to be made and puts on his game developer hat when something really rankles him.

He’s recently ditched the Call of Duty battle royale for Apex Legends, but he has dabbled back in with Warzone around the Vanguard beta. With the new CoD title set to integrate Warzone again, he wants fresh eyes overlooking things.

The Two-Time has made no bones about wanting a new developer team to take over from Raven Software – suggesting that Treyarch should be placed in charge. Though, that hasn’t happened.

With the launch of Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games will be back in the mix, and he believes it is a perfect chance to make the change. “Who do you think designed it? I hope Raven didn’t design it,” The Doc said to duo partner ZLaner regarding the new map.

“I’m just saying, like, I hope we get a new dev team on it… because it was fun to get Treyarch’s take (with Blackout). I wouldn’t mind Sledgehammer’s,” he added, as ZLaner commented that CoD players will then be able to judge who they prefer out of three attempts at making a CoD map for the BR formula.

Timestamp of 4:44:10

The YouTube streamer has continually spoken glowingly about Blackout’s map and just how “fun” of a battle royale that was, but it’s unlikely to be replicated in Vanguard.

While confirmed details about Vanguard’s integration with Warzone are thin on the ground, any new map most likely comes from Raven with input from others, rather than how Doc wants. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see if it’s a hit.