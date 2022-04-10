Dr Disrespect fan’s $5500 streamer-themed PC gets the Doc’s seal of approval

A fan’s Dr Disrespect orientated custom gaming PC featuring some of the best hardware there is has even gotten the Doc’s very own seal of approval.

Formerly known as the self-proclaimed ‘Face of Twitch’, Dr Disrespect now plies his trade by streaming on YouTube and remains, arguably, one of the biggest content creators in the world.

He’s amassed millions of fans, as he continues to innovate with his over-the-top production and infectious personality.

One fan of the two-time 1993-94 Blockbuster video gaming champion even requested their own Dr Disrespect-themed PC. And the Doc even gave the seal of approval upon seeing the finished product.

In an April 8 tweet, PC builders Paradox Customs shared a photo of a new build they just completed for a fan that was centered around the streaming star – and it looks beautiful.

“Hey Dr Disrespect, we just built a GODLIKE build for your biggest fan,” they wrote on Twitter. “What do you think?!”

While, unfortunately, the Doc didn’t exactly respond, he did give his seal of approval in another way by liking the post. When it comes to the specifications of the components, the build becomes even more impressive.

Hey @DrDisrespect, we just built a GODLIKE build for your biggest fan @MrRancheroLive, what do you think?! pic.twitter.com/YCTL123ipR — Paradox🔜PAX East (@Brparadox) April 8, 2022

Custom Dr Disrespect gaming PC specs

Taking a deeper look at the PC, it’s hard to not be jealous. At a rough estimate, in total the build would’ve set back the Dr Disrespect mega fan about $5500 – that’s if all parts were at their reasonable prices.

Intel I9 12900k – $600



NVIDIA RTX 3090 Asus Rog Strix White OC – $2400



GSkill Z5 32GB RAM – $480



2TB NVME SSD – $230

ASUS Formula Maximus Z690 – $800



NZXT Kraken Z73 360MM AIO Cooler – $260

LIAN LI PC-O11 Dynamic White – $180

10x LIAN LI SL120 White fans – $282

With a Graphics Card as beefy as the RTX 3090 and a CPU like the 12900k, rest assured it’ll be able to tackle any game they throw at it – even at the highest possible resolutions.