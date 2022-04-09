Summit1g regrets “salty” relationship with Dr Disrespect in early Twitch days

Star streamer summit1g explained why he misses having Dr Disrespect on Twitch and went into detail on why he “regrets” how he acted back when the Two-Time was just an up-and-coming streamer.

It’s now been almost two full years since Dr Disrespect was permanently banned from Twitch, reasons for which we may never find out.

Despite settling his legal dispute with Twitch over the ban, The Doc remains expelled from streaming or appearing on the platform.

During a recent broadcast, summit1g revealed just how much he misses having Dr Disrespect on Twitch, and why he has some regrets about their ‘frenemy’-like relationship.

Summi1g “misses” having Dr Disrespect on Twitch

While streaming on April 9, summit began reminiscing about The Doc’s days on Twitch and how their relationship played out.

“I miss The Doc, man. It’s funny, my time with The Doc mostly was salty. And now that I’m at a different time in my career where I’ve learned to accept up-and-coming streamers s**ting all over me, kind of like The Doc did back then, so it’s like normal now. It just makes me miss The Doc more. I just regret how I took that back in those days, you know.”

The pair of streamers went against each other countless times in games like H1Z1 or PUBG and built a competitive relationship when Doc was still streaming on Twitch.

“It was like an ego thing back in the day, dude,” he said. “It wasn’t a normal occurrence for a Twitch streamer to very effectively and quickly be running your numbers. To be competing with you, to be pushing you.”

Dr Disrespect pushed streaming to another level with his audacious outfit and unique style of humor, which has since been copied from up-and-coming Twitch streamers.

While summit regrets letting his “ego” get in the way during their rivalry days, he still misses having The Doc on the same platform as him.