Dr Disrespect breaks character to release second batch of Black Steel Bourbon

Dr Disrespect has broken character to celebrate the launch of his second batch of Black Steel Bourbon after the first sold out.

The 6’8 back-to-back Blockbuster video games champion has entered into the world of liquor under his mysterious, otherworldy persona of Guy Beahm, a former Call of Duty map designer.

It’s not often we see Dr Disrespect break character, but when he does, it’s normally quite a treat for fans who get to see another side of the popular YouTuber.

On May 30, the official Black Steel Bourbon Twitter account posted a video announcing the launch of a second batch of the product after the first sold out in a mere four hours.

Dr Disrespect releases new batch of Black Steel Bourbon

The second batch, which is currently available in a limited edition supply, won’t last long according to the Doc, who says they’re nearly sold out yet again.

In a short advertisement for the liquor, a bartender asks a man sitting at a bar if he would like another drink before the camera then flashes to an out-of-costume Doc who smiles at the audience.

“Yeah, I think it’s time for another round,” he says, announcing that Batch 2 of Black Steel Bourbon was available.

In a follow-up tweet, Guy remarked, “Excited for the release of Black Steel Batch No. 2. We’re almost sold out again. I hope you enjoy this flavor profile as much as I do.”

In an amusing twist, the banned Twitch streamer then used his official Dr Disrespect account to quote tweet his real-life persona to poke fun at himself in a very meta way.

“This Guy is a joke. So fake,” the two-time said, capitalizing Guy for a nice play on words while drawing attention to the booze announcement.

We’ll have to see what fans think of the second batch and when a third will be available, but in the meantime, be sure to pre-order your bottle now while you can.