Doja Cat has message for white people singing her song ‘Aint Sh*t’

During a recent concert, Doja Cat warned white people in the audience not to use a racial slur in her song “Ain’t Sh*t.”

Doja Cat has been storming stages all over the United States this fall, serving looks and performing her hits. She hit up countless cities, from San Francisco to Denver and Dallas and back again.

The 2023 leg of the tour officially wraps on December 13 with a show in Chicago at the United Center.

At a recent show, Doja Cat didn’t mince her words when it came to one of her songs, sending a message to the white people in the audience.

Doja Cat warned white people not to sing a racial slur

During a concert in Omaha, Nebraska, Doja Cat took to the stage inside the CHI Health Center to perform her song “Ain’t Sh*t.” Leading up to the chorus, she had an important message for the white people in the audience.

“What your mouth if you’re white,” she said, pointing out into the crowd.

Many in the comments section of the TikTok video praised the singer or shared their own experiences. “LOVE HER,” proclaimed one user.

“I say dudes …. I even have a bit of paper …. as people stare at me to make sure [I] don’t,” wrote a fan.

“It’s crazy ppl still think they can say it because [they’re] at a concert or the fact it’s in a song,” expressed another.

Amidst her ongoing tour, the singer has been marred in controversy. In November 2023, fans became worried about Doja Cat after a series of strange social media posts, one of which saw the rapper crying like a baby.

If you’re still wanting to catch her in concert, Doja Cat’s tour continues into 2024. Find those dates and cities below.

June 11: Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

June 12: Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

June 14: London – The O2 Arena

June 15: Newcastle, England – Utilita Arena

June 19: Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

June 21: Paris – Accor Arena

June 23: Lisbon, Portugal – Tagus International Natural Park

July 5: Gdynia, Poland – Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport

July 7: Stockholm, Sweden – Gärdet

