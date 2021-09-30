Dog the Bounty Hunter goes viral on TikTok as he searches for Brian Laundrie

Dog the Bounty Hunter has gone viral in his current quest to find Brian Laundrie, boyfriend of the deceased Gaby Petito who is on the lam.

The search for Brian Laundrie has been roaring on since his disappearance in Florida on September 14. The travel blogger has been missing since the disappearance and death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.

Since then, reality TV show star Dog the Bounty Hunter has taken an interest in the case, and has loaned his bounty hunting experience to the quest of tracking down Brian’s whereabouts.

Multiple clips of Dog have gone viral on TikTok in his travels to search for the Floridian fugitive.

Dog’s search for Brian has generated some viral videos on TikTok. One of the videos, which has over 3 million views, is a personal plea to the public about the search saying, “because I lost a daughter at about the same age, I know what the parents are going feel like, okay. You want justification, you want the guy behind bars. All of it’s alleged that he even committed the murder, but circumstantially, it looks like he did.”

He also goes on to identify that Brian is a seasoned outdoorsman, meaning he can survive on his own wherever he may be.

Another viral TikTok of Dog is one of him going to the Laundrie household, attempting to confront them at their own front door. Although he knocks on the door several times to get the family to come outside, nobody does.

Although Brian has not been found as of yet, Dog is certainly putting his best foot forward in the search for the fugitive to bring justice to Gaby Petito’s family.