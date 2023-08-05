DJs turn the tables on confused TikToker, hilariously remixing her video

The DJs of TikTok have come out to demonstrate their skills and show one confused TikToker what exactly their job entails.

TikToker Madeline, who goes by ‘madelineargy’ on the platform, posted a rant in which she questioned what exactly DJs do while on stage.

“I don’t think they’re remixing the song on the spot. I think they make [their music] ahead of time,” Madeline said. “So what dials are they pressing? What are the buttons doing?”

Now the DJs of TikTok are responding, remixing Madeline’s video to show her exactly what they’re up to when they’re on stage and behind the decks.

One video posted to TikTok shows a remix of Madeline’s video being performed at a club with a tightly packed crowd dancing to the music. Madeline’s TikTok can also be seen playing on the stage screen, hilariously edited to match the beat.

Another DJ, ‘emravemusic’, shared his own remix to TikTok, getting over 500,000 views. And, of course, he captioned the video, “What DJs actually do…”

“Girl became MEME of DJ’s,” one person commented.

However, it seems not everyone has been convinced by the display, with one TikTok user writing, “So you just hit play and move the volume up and down ok.”

Madeline also posted a follow-up, revealing that lots of DJs had reached out to her since she posted the video in hopes of helping her understand the work involved.

“So I guess my next question is what do footballers actually do?” Madeline said, seemingly hoping for a new wave of DMs from some hunky footy players.

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.