DeviantArt users furious as site automatically adds art to AI generators

DeviantArt users were left furious after the iconic art site launched new AI tools and controls, and automatically opted everyone’s existing artwork into AI datasets and prompts

DevianArt has been around for over 20 years and is still one of the most popular websites to upload your own custom artwork so it can be enjoyed by thousands of others.

On November 11, DeviantArt launched more new artificial intelligence art tools and controls for its artists, including the ability to keep their art from being automatically added to AI datasets and prompts.

Users were left furious after the announcement, as the only way to do it is to go through all of your uploads individually.

DeviantArt users furious as site adds art to AI prompts

According to their announcement tweet, the new AI tools and controls include DreamUp as a new tool to generate art, the ability to limit the amount of AI art in your feed, clear labeling, as well as the ability to remove your art from AI datasets and prompts.

However, many didn’t like the fact that their art was automatically opted in by the company because the only option to remove everything is to opt out of every single one of your uploads manually.

One user commented that it’s easier to delete their account than it would be to manually disable their art.

“Until now it seemed that DA was one of the few who supported us artists… Disappointing is not enough,” they said.

Another user replied that the move felt like a “slap in the face” and questioned why the site made the decision to include everyone’s creations in these datasets at all.

“Ok, I’m sorry, but this feels like such a slap to the face and I’m honestly beyond upset and disappointed at such a move,” they explained. “I really don’t know why was there no thought in listening to the user base and the insistence on giving the green light for such a move was such a tone-deaf part of a platform that depends so heavily on its community.”

Alongside the plethora of backlash, there are many users threatening to cancel their paid memberships.

DeviantArt hasn’t responded to the criticism as of writing, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do.