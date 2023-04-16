Dad challenges entire WWE, calls Logan Paul a “phony con artist”

After another quick win for Dad during his second Creator Clash appearance, the OG YouTuber called out the entirety of WWE while hitting out at internet celeb and professional wrestler Logan Paul.

In 2022, Dad took on Matt Watson of Super Mega during the inaugural Creator Clash event. Ending the fight in 22 seconds, Dad dominated Watson with an animalistic fighting style and relentless assault.

As such, Dad’s fight against AB of the H3 Podcast was one of the most highly-anticipated fights of Creator Clash 2. While the match lasted longer than his first – and entire two-minute round – 120 seconds in the ring with Dad was more than AB could handle.

Now, Dad has set his sights on another opponent, making for an unprecedented call-out.

Dad calls out WWE, flames Logan Paul in the process

In a post-fight interview, Chills asked Dad the obligatory question of who he wanted to take on next. The 42-year-old claimed he had a signed contract with the WWE for ten years, but that the organization’s superstars were avoiding him.

“I would like to call out the entire company of the WWE,” Dad exclaimed. “I still have that contract signed. Triple H knows me. Vince McMahon knows me. Half the roster knows me. They’ve been dancing around me for ten years, and I’m not waiting any more.”

And during Dad’s callout, Logan Paul found himself in the YouTuber’s crosshairs. “So Seth Rollins, you want to go toe to toe with a phony YouTuber, a con artist? How about you go toe to toe with a boxer, a YouTuber from the original days, who actually wins his fights?”

He also stated that he would be waiting at the front doors of the WWE training facility until they were ready to answer.

So, while Creator Clash 2 featured WWE Superstar John Morrison, maybe we will see Dad appear on TV in an official WWE match.