Customer scans groceries herself after cashier takes too long

A shopper went viral on TikTok for scanning her own groceries, after the cashier took too long to do the job.

TikToker laayl0w7 (laayl0w7_) recorded a customer taking matters into her own hands during a grocery shopping trip when the cashier took too long to ring up her order.

In the viral clip, which has amassed over 846,000 views, the shopper was seen standing in line at the checkout counter and swiping her groceries over the scanner herself.

An employee later rushed to her station to assist with the scans as the TikToker recording the video can be heard laughing in the background. But the shopper continued scanning the items with the cashier.

“When the cashier taking too long & you ready to go,” the content creator wrote in the text overlay. “She trynna be the fastest cashier in the world,” read the caption.

Many TikTok users expressed that the customer’s situation was precisely why they always opt for self-checkout. “And this is why I love self-checkout I’ll be quicker than the workers,” one person commented.

“This is why I use self-checkout everywhere lol,” another wrote. “I always use self-checkout because of this. Sorry I have no patience,” a third added.

Another pointed out that employees get paid the same amount of money regardless of how many customers they assist in a single shift. “For real!! They realized they get paid the same so they go in slow motion like I don’t got places to be myself,” they said.

Others, however, slammed the woman for being ‘disrespectful’ to the cashier. “I don’t think this funny at all. This rude asf actually,” one user wrote. “Not funny at all, plain disrespectful,” another agreed. “No respect for the elderly,” someone else shared.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.