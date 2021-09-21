CouRage pays tribute to Ninja with Pon Pon dance on live TV at Yankees game

100 Thieves co-owner Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop was invited to watch the New York Yankees take on the Texas Rangers on September 20, and decided to use his position in front of national TV cameras to shoutout his good friend Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins.

While Ninja was on his huge rise through the Twitch ranks, he regularly played Fortnite with CouRage on stream and the two became very good friends, alongside the likes of new Complexity part-owner TimTheTatman and DrLupo.

The pair frequently exchange jokes at each other’s expense, with CouRage especially liking to mock Ninja’s hilarious New Year’s fail, in which he attempted to get the people of Times Square to do the floss dance with him.

Never one to miss an opportunity, CouRage found himself sat right behind home plate at the Yankee Stadium, with the cameras pointed towards him, and knew exactly what to do.

Thank you, @Yankees for the incredible seats! 1 row behind home plate! See you guys on TV 😂 So so dope. LET’S GO YANKEES! pic.twitter.com/gog9exPXfv — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) September 20, 2021

As the pitcher lined up his throw, CouRage knew that he was on national television and couldn’t resist.

Although he couldn’t stand up and really pull the moves out, CouRage recreated Ninja’s iconic Pon Pon dance in true gamer fashion, arms outstretched from side to side.

Ninja hasn’t yet responded to CouRage’s dance or given his feedback, but perhaps because he was busy watching his Detroit Lions take a beating at the hands of the Green Bay Packers

Ninja is perhaps one of the most famous streamers in the world and, while he might not be doing national talk shows or pulling in hundreds of thousands of viewers every stream anymore, his legacy — the Pon Pon in particular — continues to make headlines.