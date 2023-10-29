Couple horrified after opening message in a bottle at the beach

An excited Australian couple went viral on TikTok after they discovered a bottle washed up on a beach with a note. However, they were horrified after opening it.

Rick and Crystal were walking on a beach in North Queensland, Australia, when they found a mysterious clear bottle washed up on the shore.

Expecting to find a love letter or a message from a new penpal inside, the excited couple filmed themselves picking up the bottle which contained a note. However, the pair were met with instant regret after opening it.

As Rick emptied what he thought was sand in the bottle, Crystal read the attached note: “Here lies the ashes of Geoffrey, if found please throw the bottle in the outgoing tide so I can continue my journey.”

“Oh no,” a mortified Rick said, after discovering that he had just shook out someone’s ashes onto the beach. “OOOPS SORRY GEOFF,” the couple wrote over the video, which quickly went viral with over 1.8 million views.

Luckily, TikTok users in the comments saw the funny side of the mishap. “Looks like his journey has ended twice,” one person joked. “Well anyways welcome to Australia Geoff,” another added.

“Insane to me that Geoff was probs walking around a few months ago and now he’s been literally spilt onto the sand by strangers,” a third said. “‘Ashes to ashes dust to dust… the recipient of this note we could not trust,'” someone else quipped.

Others tried to help the Aussie couple. “Just put some sand back in there. And chuck it back in. No one will ever know,” one user suggested, to which Rick replied, “That’s exactly what I did. Tried to get all of him back in there. Felt bad bro.”

