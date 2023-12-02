Costco sends woman special gift after overcharging her: “Excuse me? I want this”

A woman has taken to TikTok to reveal Costco sent her a special gift after overcharging her on Fairlife protein shakes.

Costco Wholesale is known for its huge range of products that can be purchased by members at low warehouse prices.

One product sold at Costco is Fairlife, an American brand that sells popular protein shakes that utilize “ultra-filtration” to remove almost all sugar from the milk while concentrating protein and calcium.

Now, a woman has revealed she received a gift from Costco after buying more than 10 cases of Fairlife and being overcharged on tax.

Article continues after ad

Sam, who goes by ‘sincerelysammy’ on TikTok, took to the social media platform to share her excitement, however, it turns out she almost missed out on Costco’s gift.

Article continues after ad

She said, “Girl math is getting a letter in the mail from Costco saying that you apparently spent too much money on tax… well actually, they over-collected sales tax… and they sent you a gift card and I thought nothing about it.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Expecting the gift card to only hold a “couple of dollars”, Sam put the letter aside — until her mom took a closer look and discovered it actually contained $46.

Article continues after ad

“Girl math, because I have an extra $46. That’s free money that I can use towards groceries or whatever the heck I want to buy at Costco [because] every time we go to Costco we spend way more than we need to,” Sam said.

Article continues after ad

TikTok: sincerelysammy Sam showed off the letter Costco sent her, which had since been ripped in half and written on by her mom.

And it turns out, Sam isn’t the only one to receive a gift card following a Fairlife purchase. One commenter wrote, “I got $66 back!”

However, not everyone’s gift card was quite as impressive; “Same thing happened to me but my gift card was ninety cents.”

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.