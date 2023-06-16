Contestants in new MrBeast video reportedly injured during “athletic challenges”

MrBeast’s latest challenge for a YouTube video has reportedly left some contestants injured after the competition took a turn for the worse.

With over 160 million subscribers, MrBeast’s blockbuster videos all but guarantee a tonne of views given their innovative concepts and immense production value.

The American YouTuber is best known for his diverse challenges, often bringing in a range of contestants from all walks of life.

However, it seems his latest challenge may have taken a wrong turn after contestants reportedly sustained injuries while competing.

Article continues after ad

A direct source told TMZ that an “Olympic-style” challenge resulted in several athletes requiring medical attention.

Part of the competition supposedly involved a running event where contestants had to pass through hurdles and obstacles.

MrBeast allegedly called in representatives from all over the world to compete in this global production. But it seems the challenge may have been a little too intense for some.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“MrBeast was working on an upcoming video with athletic challenges, and there were three minor medical issues out of almost 200 participants,” a representative told TMZ.

Article continues after ad

Luckily it seems the injuries sustained weren’t too serious.

“Medical personnel attended to the people immediately and released them shortly after,” the rep went on to say.

Filming has reportedly resumed, so it can be assumed that any potential dangers have now passed. In all likelihood, fans can expect to see the finished video on YouTube in a matter of weeks when editing wraps up.

MrBeast just recently surpassed his own YouTube views record, pulling in a mind-blowing 47 million views within the first 24 hours of posting his $1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht video.

Article continues after ad

Whether this latest athletic challenge will rake in the same numbers is yet to be determined, though we’d expect nothing less from the YouTube celebrity.

Want more news on MrBeast? Check out our page here.