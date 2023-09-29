Chucky doll taken away in handcuffs by Mexican police for wielding knife in public

Mexican police have arrested and handcuffed a Chucky doll and its owner after the duo reportedly terrorized members of the public with a knife.

Chucky — the killer doll with fried orange hair and a love for knife-play — has built a strong cult following over the years. After first debuting in 1988, the doll has since received its own franchise and become an icon in pop culture.

However, sometimes the doll finds himself a little too comfortable in the real world. In 2021, a “social experiment” saw someone dressed as the famous doll attempt to terrorize New York City subway riders.

And now Chucky is back again, this time getting himself handcuffed and arrested by Mexican police after a man used the doll and a “large” knife to scare people.

The suspect, Carlos N was arrested on September 11 for disturbing public order and endangering the public in Monclava, a city in the northern state of Coahuila.

According to Fuerza Informativa Azteca, Carlos was reportedly using the Chucky doll to wield a knife at locals and demand money, allegedly under the influence of an illicit substance.

Seemingly at the behest of local media, officers arrested the “demon doll” itself, cuffing the toy and holding it up for a mugshot. An officer involved in Chucky’s detainment, however, was later reprimanded for not taking their job seriously.

Hilariously, the official Chucky account responded to news of the arrest by tweeting, “I was framed,” and it seems the doll has plenty of support.

“I believe you! You’re my best friend till the end!” one person wrote. Another claimed to spot evidence of “police brutality”, citing an officer holding up the doll by its hair.

For now, it remains to be seen whether or not Chucky will be kept behind bars. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.