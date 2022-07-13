Chris Martin responds to Lizzo collab offer and Coldplay fans are losing it

David Purcell . 50 minutes ago

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin has left the band’s entire fanbase waiting to see what happens next after responding to a collaboration offer from Lizzo.

This wouldn’t be the first time in the last 12 months that Coldplay has worked alongside high-profile talent, with both BTS and Selena Gomez featuring in separate records on their latest album, Music of the Spheres.

The news of working with Lizzo broke after the pair crossed paths during the Zane Lowe show on Apple Music.

A video, which was posted to Coldplay’s official social channels on July 13, shows Chris Martin speaking to the popular singer on FaceTime.

Coldplay star Chris Martin teases song with Lizzo

Martin opens up with a simple question: “Hey Lizzo, how are you doing?”

Seconds later, she says: “What we doing next? What we doing next? Are you writing me a song?”

He replies: “Lizzo you’re doing so great and you’re taking over and it’s wonderful… How are you doing?” Lizzo says “the song don’t gotta come out with me and you, we’ve just gotta do it.

“If we sat in the studio and we just worked. You play the piano, I’ll sing. Don’t nobody gotta know. Don’t nobody gotta know Chris…”

After being pressed for an answer, the Coldplay star seemingly accepts the offer: “OK. I don’t mind people knowing. I’m not going to be embarrassed. I’d like people to know.”

Coldplay fans respond

In the comments, it appears followers of both music stars are eagerly anticipating something big between them – and soon.

One fan said: “I’m feeling a coldplay x Lizzo collab.” A second said: “Woahhh!! This would be an amazing collab.”

Another predicted: “Collab of the year!” “OH MY GOODNESS! Yes please collaborate. You two are my faves.”

The official Instagram account of the band was quick to post about the possibility, hinting that this could be in the works, though there has been no confirmation as of yet.

Just like this interaction, a track could just drop out of the blue. We shall have to wait and see.