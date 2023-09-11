Chris Evans ties the knot with Alba Baptista in off-the-radar wedding

Captain America is off the market after Chris Evans married Alba Baptista in a surprise wedding at their Boston-area home.

In November 2022, it was revealed that Chris Evans had been dating actress Alba Baptista for the previous year, with a source telling People that the couple was “in love” and that Evans had “never been happier”.

Although both have kept their private lives out of the public eye, Evans previously discussed wanting to settle down in his interview for People’s Sexiest Man Alive, saying “That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family.”

And it looks like he’s one step closer after Page Six reported the couple got hitched in a surprise wedding at their Boston-area home over the weekend of September 9 and 10.

The couple reportedly kept things lowkey with only close family and friends invited for the occasion. Guests also had to sign NDAs and have their phones forfeited beforehand, ensuring the ceremony was kept intimate.

Lucky enough to make the guest list were Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner, and some of Evans’ other high-profile friends were spotted in the Boston area — presumably for his wedding.

In the past, however, Evans has given fans a sneak peek into the couple’s relationship with a Valentine’s Day post this year.

News of the wedding sparked a variety of reactions; while many wished the couple happiness, some fans were left devastated after learning their chance at snagging Marvel’s dreamboat had been crushed.

“IT SHOULD’VE BEEN ME!!” one person wrote. Another said, “The dream man with a huge ass got married… I’m ending it.”

