Chihuahua causes interstate traffic jam after escaping vehicle

A chihuahua escaped from their owner’s vehicle and caused a traffic jam on the interstate during a long chase.

A chihuahua proved to be the ultimate escape artist after running away on the interstate.

The dog ran for so long that it caused a traffic jam from multiple people risking their safety for the safety of the pup.

Though many people stopped their cars to capture the chihuahua, was it able to be rescued before it was too late?

TikTokers relate video of chihuahua running on interstate to GTA

Chihuahuas may have short legs, but their ability to run fast is unlike that of a human. Able to reach 22 MPH, the fastest chihuahua was recorded at 15 MPH compared to a human who caps at an average of 10 MPH.

So when an owner’s chihuahua escaped them in the middle of the interstate, the owner had a long chase ahead of them, as the dog took off for quite some time.

Running in and out of different lanes on a one-way, passerbyes stopped their own vehicles to get out and attempt to capture the pup.

However, the dog seemed to run faster and faster the longer they were on the road. This then caused an elongated traffic jam.

Luckily, after people risked their own lives for the life of the chihuahua, it was picked up, rescued, and likely reunited with its owner.

Those who saw a TikTok video of the chihuahua running on the interstate compared the dog to a scene from GTA.

Some people were even impressed by the community of people who helped, saying, “I’m impressed that enough people worked together to get it home safely.”

Another owner of a chihuahua also added a bit about the personality of the specific dog breed, saying, “As someone with a chihuahua, they have insane energy and are extremely fast.”

