Chess Federation punishes players after bizarre draw prompts match-fixing allegations

The International Chess Federation penalized two professional players after a match where both players moved only their knights ended in a quick draw, leading to accusations of match-fixing.

Dubov and Nepomniachtchi, both grandmasters, faced off against each other during the 2023 World Blitz Championship, which also saw Magnus Carlsen and other top players participate in faster-paced games.

However, the Dubov-Nepomniachtchi match became the source of controversy after both players moved only their knights around the board, forgoing established chess strategy and moving their pieces back to starting position.

Article continues after ad

Commentators noted that the final position of the game was actually identical to the starting position, although each players’ knights had swapped their space with each other.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Dubov and Nepomniachtchi given zeroes after suspicious draw

Following the draw, both players were given zeroes, after the event’s Chief Arbiter Ivan Syrovy determined that the two players had breached rules stating that they could not “bring the game of chess into disrepute”.

A statement from the arbiter, in conjunction with the International Chess Federation, read: “In my eyes both players are responsible for it, I consider they prearranged the result of the game. My opinion is based on the moves they played.”

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on the competitive Chess scene, check out the Chinese champion who had their title taken away after a questionable victory celebration.