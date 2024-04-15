Entertainment

Chess arbiter responds after Alireza claims he was told to bring new shoes at Candidates

Michael Gwilliam
chess gm Alireza Firouzja vs Ian Nepomniachtchi at candidatesYouTube/FIDE

Controversy erupted at the Candidates chess tournament in Toronto after French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja claimed an arbiter distracted him by requesting he change shoes.

Ian Nepomniachtchi drew his Round 9 match against Alireza Firouzja with the black pieces on Sunday, but the Frenchman says his concentration was affected by an arbiter’s “shameful action.”

Following the Candidates match, Firouzja posted a series of remarks on X, revealing that as he walked around during his game waiting for Ian to move, the chief arbiter approached him because his shoes were “making noise on the wooden floor.”

“He told me to not walk and bring new shoes for tomorrow, but I have the formal shoe that is apporved and am wearing it for more than one year. This was a big distraction for me during the game and I completely lost my focus,” he said.

However, Chief Arbiter IA Aris Marghetis shot back at those claims in an interview with Chess.com, revealing that fellow player Nijat Abasov had complained.

According to Marghetis, Firouzja had been walking in a limited space and his shoes sounded more like boots with how he was walking. He had suggested the player either change how he walks or wear different shoes, but he didn’t threaten any disciplinary action.

Marghetis also revealed that Firouzja threatened to file an appeal because the suggestion “distracted” him, but noted that he walked much softer after their exchange. He further added that the exchange happened during the middle of the match and Firouzja wasn’t under time pressure.

So far, Alireza hasn’t filed an appeal and is set to compete against Fabiano Caruana with the black pieces on Monday.

This isn’t the first time a player’s shoes have caused controversy. A similar situation occurred at The 2023 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championships when an arbiter asked Anna-Maja Kazarian to change out of her Burberry sneakers.

Related Topics

Chess

About The Author

Michael Gwilliam

Michael Gwilliam is a senior writer at Dexerto based in Ontario, Canada. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

keep reading
gm hikaru staring at camera playing chess
Twitch
GMHikaru explains why Twitch streaming matters more than becoming Chess World Champion
Michael Gwilliam
Gaming
Chess GM Vladimir Kramnik suspended for impersonating another player
Declan Mclaughlin
2023 World Chess Championship represented with chess pieces
Entertainment
Chess World Championship 2024: Location, players and more
Alice Sjöberg
Magnus Carlsen and Faustino Oro in split image
Entertainment
10-year-old hailed as “Messi of chess” after beating Magnus Carlsen
Jeremy Gan

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.