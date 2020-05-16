Chase Hudson hits back at TikTok fans mocking what he wears

TikTok star Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy, has fired back after being criticized for his outfit choice in one of his latest videos.

Chase Hudson has quickly become one of the biggest creators on TikTok, with just under 20 million followers on the platform.

While the online star has been no stranger to criticism since his rise to the top, with the recent Hype House founder feud and for his public relationship with Charli D’Amelio, he recently fired back at commenters who had criticized his dress sense.

Hudson uploaded a video on May 9, which involved him dancing in a crop top from his new merch collection and was met with a lot of backlash for his outfit choice.

As crop tops are typically seen as women's clothing, the TikTok star raised a lot of eyebrows with the latest upload.

But, Hudson responded, saying that he was "taking a stand against toxic masculinity."

After receiving some harsh comments, Lil Huddy replied to a fan who had asked why he was wearing the crop top, revealing the decision behind his clothes.

Chase said that he was wearing a crop top to stand up against "toxic masculinity" and inspire others to display their freedom of expression when it comes to clothing.

He called for others not to be shy about their personal style, saying “I want people to wear whatever tf it is that they want to wear.”

After revealing the motives behind the outfit choice, the Hype House star received plenty of support from fans, and the video itself has garnered over 2.4 million likes on TikTok.

It might not mean that everyone will be wearing crop tops going forward, but the popular creator has likely inspired many of his fans to be more comfortable in whatever they choose to wear.