Why fans think Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson are dating again

TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson revealed their split to fans in mid-April, but some viewers aren’t convinced they’re still broken up, according to a few pieces of “evidence” found on their social media accounts.

Charli and Hudson’s relationship was quickly besieged by drama, after fellow TikTokker Josh Richards accused Hudson of messaging his girlfriend Nessa Barret, and even dropped a diss track about the scandal.

Amid the rampant fan speculation that followed, Charli and Hudson (also referred to as Lil Huddy) confirmed their parting in separate Instagram posts, with both parties claiming that they still had love for one another, and would remain fast friends.

"I truly have so much love for Chase and wish nothing but the best for him," D'Amelio said of their breakup. "I'm sorry I waited so long to tell you all. I wanted to take the time to process it for myself. Breakups are tough for everyone, so I'd really rather not talk about it anymore."

However, it doesn’t look like all is lost in regards to their romance, with fans picking up on some possible signs of long-distance love between the two TikTok superstars in spite of their public split.

Hudson’s happy birthday Tweet to Charli contained a white heart emoji, which Charli also used in her response to his message — a symbol often thought to represent “pure love.”

happy birthday char 🤍 have a hell of a day you deserve the world. pic.twitter.com/6dB6A1tRPV — lilhuddy (@xlilhuddy) May 1, 2020

That’s not all; Hudson also uploaded a dance to TikTok wearing a special hoodie in honor of Charli’s 16th birthday, which was rumored to have been gifted to the social media celeb by his ex-girlfriend.

Still others theorize that Charli and Hudson were spotted wearing “love bracelets” in separate TikToks — although this, among the other fan theories, are mere rumors, with no real evidence behind them.

For now, it’s safe to speculate that both TikTokkers are simply embracing their friendship after their split, as told by their breakup posts on Instagram — but it doesn’t seem that those posts are going to stop viewers from shipping the two stars, anyway.