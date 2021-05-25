'Charlie Bit My Finger' to be removed from YouTube after $760k NFT sale - Dexerto

‘Charlie Bit My Finger,’ a classic viral video that first appeared on YouTube back in 2007, is set to be removed from the platform after being auctioned off for $760,000 as a non-fungible token (NFT).

It doesn’t matter how old you are or how long you’ve been on the internet. Practically everyone has seen or at least heard of the infamous 55-second video of a toddler named Charlie chomping on his brother’s finger.

Not only is it one of the most viewed viral videos of all time, it’s also an important part of internet history. However, despite still being live on YouTube, it’s currently unlisted and will soon be removed after being auctioned off to the highest bidder as a non-fungible token for a staggering $760,000.

For those unfamiliar with the term, it’s a unit of data stored on a blockchain that certifies a digital asset to be unique and not interchangeable. In other words, the person who bought it has become the sole owner of the video.

The iconic video was auctioned on a website created by the Davies-Carr Family who made the video, which can be found here.

In addition to selling the video, the highest bidder also has the opportunity to “create their own parody of the video featuring the original stars, Harry and Charlie. They can also star in it themselves or have someone else step in for them to help create a modern version of the classic.

The family also issued a statement, saying, “Charlie Bit My Finger has been a huge part of the Davies-Carr family’s lives for the past 14 years, and they are excited to welcome others to become a part of their story. This is not the end of the beloved video, but rather a new beginning.”

It’s a bittersweet moment for people who loved re-watching the video time and time again. However, it might not be gone forever since the extent of the future owner’s copyright remains unclear.

As for what the family plans to do with the money, they told CBS they plan to use it to fund the boys’ tertiary education, which takes “priority” over everything else.