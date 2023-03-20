Charli & Dixie D’Amelio’s dad wants to buy TikTok amid ban threats

Charli & Dixie D’Amelio’s father Marc says he is putting together a group of investors to buy TikTok amid threats of the app’s ban from the US government.

Over the last few years, various members of the US government have made it clear that they are interested in potentially banning TikTok from being accessed across the country.

Citing ownership ties to the Chinese Government, US officials fear that parent company ByteDance is selling user data to China, creating a potential security risk.

In mid-March 2023, The US issued their latest threat to ByteDance — sell the app or get banned — and Marc D’Amelio is looking to buy it.

Article continues after ad

Marc D’Amelio is assembling investors to buy TikTok

On March 18, 2023, Marc shared his interest in purchasing the short-form video platform in a tweet on his profile.

“I am putting together a group of investors to pursue the purchase of TikTok,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

At the time of writing, his tweet has been viewed over 50,000 times with dozens of replies to his post.

It’s unknown who the investors he’s found so far are, so we’ll have to wait to see if there are any other big names in the mix, like his famous daughters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.

Charli and Dixie are known as platform pioneers, quickly becoming two of the most followed creators on TikTok in just a few short years thanks to their various dance trends, music, appearances in TV shows, and more.

Article continues after ad

Whether or not their dad can purchase the platform solely depends on if ByteDance is willing to sell its stakes in the app — and their plans haven’t been announced just yet.

We’ll be sure to update you on whether or not TikTok will get banned, but in the meantime head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.