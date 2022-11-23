Castro1021 goes super-viral with World Cup TikTok reacting to Lewandowski’s penalty miss

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

FIFA YouTuber Castro1021 has gone super-viral with a TikTok reacting to Robert Lewandowski’s penalty miss for Poland versus Mexico in the 2022 World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup is well underway in Qatar, with a host of famous faces making the trip to the Middle East to support their nations as they seek to achieve footballing immortality.

One such figure who has made the trip is Edwin ‘Castro1021’ Castro, following his beloved Mexico as they embarked on their Group C campaign.

Their opening game was versus Poland on November 22, finishing 0-0. The match’s most notable moment came in the 58th minute, when Poland were awarded a penalty and Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski stepped up to take.

However, to the delight of Castro and Mexican fans worldwide, the superstar striker saw his penalty saved by cult hero Guillermo Ochoa. Castro, in the stands at Stadium 974 in Doha, captured the whole thing on camera and has now gone insanely viral on TikTok.

Castro1021 goes viral with World Cup TikTok

The sixteen-second clip captured the emotion and elation of all football fans when an opponent gets a penalty and misses.

“Oh no, they’re checking Lewandowski penalty,” Castro said, when VAR was investigating the offence. “Ahhh he’s going to the machine. He’s going to the machine, no no no.”

On the penalty being given, Castro sank to his seat with his head in his hands. Seconds later, though, he was screaming with joy as Ochoa palmed the penalty away and kept Mexico level.

Plenty of viewers responded positively to the video, enjoying the whirlwind of emotions the YouTuber experienced in such a short space of time.

One joked that Ochoa transforms into “prime Yashin” for every World Cup, while another said: “Bro forgot that Mexico have Ochoa in goal.”

Castro will be hoping Mexico can continue their unbeaten start to the World Cup when they take on Argentina on November 26.