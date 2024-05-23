Callaway offers to replace man’s $3k golf clubs after tornado destroys them & home

A recent high school graduate had his prized possessions destroyed in a tornado, and now big brands are offering to help.

On Tuesday, May 21, tornadoes tore through Greenfield, Iowa, injuring several locals and wrecking the homes and businesses of many.

After the destruction, news outlet WHO 13 caught up with Bradley Gebbie, who’s house and belongings were destroyed by the storms.

However, Bradley wasn’t worried about his demolished home. Instead, he emphasized how much he’d miss his $3k worth of golf clubs.

“I lost a lot, including my golf clubs. I had, like, three grand into that,” he told the outlet as he shook his head in disbelief.

He then shouted out popular golf equipment companies: Callaway Golf, TaylorMade Golf, and Titleist. While doing so, he made sure to say that he “really” needed a new set. “I just love golf,” Bradley exclaimed in a news clip from the broadcast that’s now circulating X.

After the outlet’s reports went viral, Bradley’s wishes came true, as Callaway Golf sent out a tweet offering to help.

“Happy to help. Shoot us a DM,” the brand wrote on X. They also responded to another tweet, confirming they’d replace his set. “We’ll get him dialed. If anyone has his handle or contact info… we’re on it,” they wrote.

LIV Golf even extended their gracious offering, saying they’d be “happy to help” the golfing enthusiast.

Media personality Keith Murphy also clarified on X that Callaway Golf was in contact with Bradley, who is a recent high school graduate and former golf team athlete.

Though this tragic story has a happy ending, another homeowner in Nebraska faced similar difficulties, as his entire property was destroyed by a tornado on April 26.

Though he wasn’t particular about what was gone for good, he did go viral on TikTok for having a security system that wasn’t damaged during the storm.

