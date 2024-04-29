EntertainmentTikTok

Man’s security system stays active after tornado tears through home

Molly Byrne
Vivint security systemTikTok: brycekneeland

After a tornado tore through a man’s home, his security system was still active but essentially useless after the disaster destroyed his house and neighborhood.

On Friday, April 26, a devastating tornado tore through Omaha, Nebraska. After winds between 135 and 165 MPH ripped homes and businesses apart, survivor Bryce reported to TikTok about the effect the tornado had on his house.

Though devastating, Bryce wanted to share how, despite his home being ripped apart, a wall stayed put with his Vivint security system active and still intact. He then wanted to show his viewers how it was still working, even though it was essentially useless at that point.

“Patio door,” the security system alerted Bryce. “Oh sh*t, patio door’s open,” Bryce sarcastically responded as he filmed the wreckage of what was his house.

While Bryce gave Vivint “props” in his viral TikTok that has garnered 18.8M views and counting, viewers in the comments couldn’t help but joke about their parents always telling them their room looked like a “tornado” by saying their messy rooms didn’t compare to his situation.

“So many people” also asked Bryce in his comments about why he hadn’t peeled the plastic off his Vivint security system. He then responded by uploading an additional TikTok where he peeled the plastic off. “Be as satisfied as you can,” Bryce said as he peeled the plastic back.

Some viewers of Bryce’s TikTok also mentioned the good endorsement his video is for Vivint. “This is a good endorsement for that security system tho, can handle a tornado no problem,” a viewer wrote.

Though Bryce’s home was torn piece by piece, many people also commented on him being in “good spirits.” At this time, he hasn’t updated his viewers on his plans for rebuilding.

