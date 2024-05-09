Who are the best YouTube golfers? Good Good Golf, Paige Spiranac, and more

The ever-growing YouTube golf community fetches millions of views each month on the platform. Who is the most talented golfer out of the hundreds of content creators in the space?

Golf has taken YouTube by storm over the past few years, with several professionals starting their own channels and amateurs following suit.

From the likes of Good Good Golf to Bob Does Sports to Paige Spiranac, the sport has witnessed a massive boom in popularity, especially with teenagers and young adults.

Golf is more enjoyable for some to watch on YouTube because it is easily relatable to the everyday golfer. In a professional tournament, very few people can say, “I could do that,” and then actually go and do it.

Article continues after ad

For YouTube golf, the quality of play is a considerable step-down. However, with professionals joining the ranks and a massive group of rising amateurs, it’s still a blast to watch, even for purists.

Article continues after ad

Those plugged into the YouTube golf community will know it’s a heated debate when the discussion of “best golfer on YouTube” comes up.

Considering the sheer talent gap between YouTube golf and professional golf, we will exclude any current professionals from the list — while former pros will be eligible.

Notable exclusions from the list include three current professionals with large YouTube followings:

•Wesley Bryan (PGA Tour)

•Bryson DeChambeau (LIV Golf)

•Akshay Bhatia (PGA Tour)

Article continues after ad

Content creators with more videos will have a better chance of placing high on the list, as it is easier to assess their talent compared to those with fewer posts.

Here is how Dexerto Sport have ranked the best golfers on YouTube.

Contents

YouTube Golf Rankings: Honorable Mentions

Kyle Berkshire (Kyle Berkshire)

Martin Borgmeier (Martin Borgmeier)

Berkshire and Borgmeier are two of the longest hitters in all of YouTube golf, having extensive backgrounds in long-drive challenges. But their short games leave much to be desired.

Article continues after ad

Luke Peavy (Luke Peavy Golf)

Peavy is a personal favorite of mine, thanks to a unique blend of upbeat personality and near-flawless technique. Still, he has a long way to go to make the list, as his volume of videos pales in comparison to his peers in the space.

Article continues after ad

Robby Berger (Bob Does Sports)

Joey ‘Coldcuts’ Demare (Bob Does Sports)

If the list were titled “Best personalities on YouTube golf,” the two core members of Bob Does Sports would sit on top of the rankings. Alas, in terms of golfing, both men struggle to find consistency and tend to let one bad hole tank their entire round.

Sam ‘Riggs’ Bozoian (Foreplay Golf)

Frankie Borrelli (Foreplay Golf)

Like the Bob Does Sports duo, Riggs and Frankie would make the list if it was all about personality. But neither man is consistent enough, especially around the greens, to justify a spot in the top 20.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Stephen Castaneda (Good Good Golf)

Not to harp on about the consistency aspect too much, but that’s truly what separates the best golfers from the middling tier. Castaneda fits the bill, as his best golf rounds are worthy of a spot on the list, but his worst rounds hit triple digits quickly.

Carter Smith (The DOD King)

Smith is one of the best self-promoters in YouTube golf, and he’s not too shabby of a player on video, either.

Affectionately known as the ‘Driver off the Deck [DOD] King,’ Smith lives up to his namesake by swinging his driver whenever possible. At times, this hurts his overall game, keeping him just shy of the top 20.

Article continues after ad

Dan Rapaport (Foreplay Golf)

The final honorable mention has a legitimate argument for being in the top 20, as Dan Rapaport is consistently the best golfer under the Barstool Sports umbrella.

Rapaport is at his best on the tee box, where he leans heavily into his power. He can get in trouble with the irons and wedges the closer he gets to the green, which holds him back from consistently low scores.

Article continues after ad

YouTube Golf Rankings: 20-16

No. 20: Matt Fisher (Mr. Short Game)

Fisher makes countless videos helping everyday golfers improve their ability on the course. As you might expect, he specializes in teaching the short game.

The former college golf star is as informative as they come, but teaching is a different beast from competing. He’s a sound player but doesn’t record his rounds as often as others in the space.

Article continues after ad

No. 19: Jimmy Bullard (GOLF LIFE)

A former Premier League standout, the always-polarizing Bullard has found success on YouTube as a golfer. His game is polished, especially from 150 yards in.

Bullard is excellent with the wedges and short irons, but his inconsistencies off the tee hold him back from a higher placement. He’s still relatively new to the YouTube golf world, so a rise up the board isn’t out of the question.

No. 18: Hailey Ostrom (Hailey Ostrom Golf)

Ostrom was a division-three golfer in college, boasting impressive technique on video. She’s proficient with the driver, and her short game has improved considerably in recent years.

Article continues after ad

However, she’s yet to put it all together, which shows when Ostrom goes head-to-head with other female golfers. She’s part of the three-headed monster of women’s YouTube golfers but is the third fiddle of the group for now.

Article continues after ad

No. 17: Claire Hogle (Claire Hogle)

Hogle checks in one spot ahead of Ostrom, as the growing YouTube creator has notched a head-to-head victory against her counterpart.

The 25-year-old rarely hits a bad shot, but her lack of power shows up when playing against longer players. Still, she’s more than worthy of a spot on the backend of the list.

No. 16: James Wiltshire (James Wiltshire)

The following entry comes with a caveat, as Wiltshire brings the consistency many in the 20-16 range lack. His swing is refined, his ball-striking superb, and he never shanks a golf ball.

That being said, his sheer volume of content falls short of the heavyweight contenders in these rankings. If Wiltshire keeps churning out videos with his high level of play, he’ll rise in no time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

YouTube Golf Rankings: 15-11

No. 15: Rick Shiels (Rick Shiels Golf)

Considered one of the founding fathers of YouTube golf, Shiels is well-respected, which is easy to see with his countless videos featuring the biggest names in the sport.

Shiels is an old-school player who relies on precise direction more than distance. Rather than outdriving folks, the YouTube golf veteran prefers to out-technique his opponents.

He doesn’t have enough juice in the driver to consistently stick with some of the younger golfers, but the British YouTuber can beat anyone on any given day.

No. 14: Tom ‘Bubbie’ Broders (Good Good Golf)

No one from the legendary Good Good Golf brand has improved more over the years than ‘Bubbie.’ He entered the group as a trick-shot specialist from TikTok and a former caddy.

Article continues after ad

After moving to Texas with the boys, ‘Bubbie’ committed fully to becoming the best golfer he could be. The distance he gets off the tee rivals any PGA Tour player.

Once he dials in the nuances of his game and gets more comfortable attacking the pin with his irons, the sky is the limit for ‘Bubbie’ in the YouTube golf space.

Article continues after ad

No. 13: Matt Scharff (Good Good Golf)

Checking in one spot ahead of his Good Good counterpart is a man owning three of the most outstanding shots in the history of YouTube golf.

Scharff famously hit a hole-in-one on a Par 4 early in his YouTube golf career before following it up with a hole out from the tee box on a Par 3 and yet another hole-in-one on a Par 4.

Article continues after ad

He is one of the only people on the planet to hit a hole-in-one on two separate Par 4s, and even fewer of them have it on tape as Scharff does.

This tendency to hit miraculous shots keeps him in a round even when he’s not playing well. But it can get ugly fast when they don’t find the hole.

Still, Scharff is a fundamentalist with his swing and would rank higher if not for his inconsistency regarding health, thanks to a slew of prior back injuries.

Article continues after ad

No. 12: Zac Radford (Zac Radford)

Radford is incredibly cerebral on the course. Although he has the personality to crack jokes and have fun, more often than not, he’s all about business when the camera is rolling.

Article continues after ad

The aspiring pro has the type of swing that any average golfer dreams of. Radford’s never off balance and he rotates his hips through the swing as well as any YouTube golfer.

He’s not as active as others on the list, which keeps him just outside of the top 10.

No. 11: Paige Spiranac (Paige Spiranac)

Known as the pioneer of women’s YouTube golf, Spiranac is a former prodigy in the golf world. She won several tournaments before leaving for college and doing the same.

Spiranac, rather than chase her LPGA dreams, pivoted to becoming a social media influencer. She currently has millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Article continues after ad

She’s a tank off the tee box, regularly shooting it down the fairway 250+ yards, a drastic increase from the average female golfer’s distance. And Spiranac isn’t too shabby around the greens, either.

Article continues after ad

Spiranac would rank even higher on the list if it was a popularity contest. But enough inconsistency with her irons, and a rock-solid top 10 in front of her, sees the social media star fall just shy of a place in the top 10.

YouTube Golf Rankings: 10-6

No. 10: Micah ‘Tig’ Morris (Micah Morris Golf)

And now, we enter the true contenders for the No. 1 spot in all of YouTube golf. First up is former Good Good member Micah Morris.

Article continues after ad

Morris is known for averaging north of 300 yards per drive and even has multiple videos where he’s outdriven a PGA Tour professional by many yards. Simply put, he can hit the golf ball a country mile.

As such, it makes up for some of his other deficiencies in the short game, as Morris isn’t always on top of the game when it comes to finesse shots around the green.

And, as is the case with many golfers, he has a tendency to let one mistake ruin an entire round. Morris has come a long way in this regard, and the bad habit still shows up in his play.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He’s always been one of the most purely talented members of YouTube golf, and it seems he’s finally starting to put his entire game together rather than solely relying on club speed and distance.

No. 9: Mason Nutt (BustaJack)

The iconic BustaJack duo takes the next two slots, but Mason Nutt draws the short stick and ranks as the ninth-best golfer on YouTube behind his channel-mate.

Nutt is a big-bodied golfer who can generate freakish power with any club in his bag. While the driver does a lot of heavy lifting, he’s just as powerful with hybrids and long irons.

It can get a little bit dicey with wedges in his hand, and although he drives the ball consistently, there are times when it draws or fades too much and leaves him in no man’s land off the tee.

Article continues after ad

Like Morris, Nutt lives and dies by his unprecedented power. But with a constantly improving putter, all it will take is cleaning up the short irons to challenge for a top-five spot on the list.

Article continues after ad

No. 8: Cole Lantz (BustaJack)

Even if the margin is razor thin, Cole Lantz is the better of the two BustaJack members. What wins it over for Lantz is his consistent ball-striking.

For what Lantz lacks in overall power, he more than makes up for technically. He’s one of the YouTube golfers that you should model your own swing after — it’s that pristine.

Lantz is always dialed from 200 yards in, proving to be a silent assassin with the irons and wedges in hand. And he’s one of the best putters from YouTube golf, to boot.

Article continues after ad

The only area he’s not great at is off the tee box, and even then, Lantz is still well above average in this regard. Plus, he’s hilarious, and that has to count for something in a personality-driven profession, right?

No. 7: Nick’ Fat Perez’ Stubbe (Bob Does Sports)

Speaking of personality, Bob Does Sports’ third and final member takes the No. 7 spot, as ‘Fat Perez’ is the best blend of hilarity and talent in the YouTube golf landscape.

Article continues after ad

Perez is an absolute stick. You can count on one hand the number of times he’s duffed a shot out of bounds, but you would need a few hundred hands to keep track of all the darts he’s thrown on the course.

Article continues after ad

Like Lantz, he doesn’t have quite the pop with the driver that his peers do, but it rarely matters. Perez may not always hit the best tee shot, but he’s a safe bet to hit the second, third, and fourth-best shots of the hole.

He’s a master on the greens, always making the correct read and possessing some of the best pace on his putts I’ve ever seen. Those ahead of Perez have a higher ceiling, but the big man has arguably the safest floor of anyone on the list.

No. 6: Peter Finch (Peter Finch Golf)

Peter Finch is one of the OG’s of YouTube golf. He began as a golf instructor for the PGA, helping anyone from new golfers to scratch golfers to professionals.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Finch is an incredible teacher and shows an in-depth knowledge of the game. He translates that intelligence to the course, where you never see him get flustered or overwhelmed.

He’s as good as it gets at bouncing back from poor shots on the rare occasion he hits one. Finch has grown more comfortable onscreen with each passing video, making his channel informative and entertaining.

There’s a real argument that Finch, who just competed in a PGA Tour qualifier event, should be firmly in the top five. But the next group of guys all have the higher highs.

YouTube Golf Rankings: 5-1

No. 5: Garrett Clark (Good Good Golf)

With three Good Good Golf members already mentioned, it’s time to zero in on their leader and the founder of the group — Garrett Clark.

Article continues after ad

Clark rose to internet fame after uploading several golf trick-shot videos in high school and college. Upon the success of these videos, he even dropped out of college at the behest of his father.

Article continues after ad

The family bet on themselves and built up Good Good Golf into the juggernaut it has become. Though their personalities make it an enjoyable watch, it wouldn’t work without true talent. And Clark has plenty of it.

His driver has improved exponentially over the years and he’s always been an expert at scaring the hole from 180 yards and in, thanks to the trick-shot background.

Article continues after ad

Clark unravels at times, as is evident by his disastrous performance in this legendary YouTube meltdown, but all in all, the good far outweighs the bad.

He may not be the best member of Good Good overall — more on that later — but Clark is easily the most well-known of the bunch. And his commitment to the craft and continual improvement means it’s merely the beginning for the 24-year-old star.

No. 4: Luke Kwon (Luke Kwon Golf)

A recent departure from Good Good Golf ranks ahead of Clark, as the top four names on this list are in a tier of their own.

Article continues after ad

Luke Kwon, former Korn Ferry Tour member and collegiate superstar, joined Good Good after retiring from professional golf. He added immediate legitimacy to the brand, as Kwon is known as one of the most gifted golfers around.

Article continues after ad

Upon joining the popular channel, Kwon flexed his superior talent by constantly winning the competition-style videos. He always had the lowest handicap during their solo tournaments between Good Good, too.

On the course, Kwon sports the same trademark power as Nutt and Morris but on an even more consistent basis. And he stands above them in every other facet, including irons, wedges, and the putter.

There are virtually zero flaws in Kwon’s game. The only time he’s ever struggled on video is when he’s been jet lagged, by his own admission.

Those struggles are just enough to keep him at No. 4, showing how thin these margins really are.

Article continues after ad

No. 3: Grant Horvat (Grant Horvat Golf)

The most consistent golfer on YouTube, bar none, is Grant Horvat. Yet another former Good Good Golf member, Horvat has blossomed into a true superstar after branching out and doing his own channel.

Article continues after ad

Horvat was the technician of Good Good, often being credited with helping every member improve their game. He even spearheaded the Good Good Labs account, a channel consisting of endless golf tip videos.

The Jupiter, Florida native is known for his pearly-white smile and pinpoint accuracy around the greens. He’s arguably the best putter on YouTube, making for a deadly combination.

Off the tee box, Horvat gives up yardage to his peers. But he makes up for it with spotless fundamentals and a willingness to club down and make the smarter play rather than shooting it as far as he can down the fairway.

Article continues after ad

Horvat is cerebral and very calculated, and he always brings positive energy to every video. When deciding between golfers of similar talent levels, areas like these stick out in the YouTube golf community.

No. 2: Brad Dalke (Good Good Golf)

The final member of Good Good Golf on this list is Brad Dalke. The Oklahoma Sooner product led the school to a 2017 national championship and earned a spot as an amateur in the Masters and US Open that same year.

Article continues after ad

Dalke missed the cut at both events, but to get the experience of playing the best in the world at the best courses in America was invaluable. And he’s used it to build an impressive following on YouTube.

Article continues after ad

Honestly, the 26-year-old has zero flaws in his game. His misfires are often the best shots for an average, everyday golfer. That is what separates him from the rest of the pack.

Dalke is a beast on the tee box, proficient with any iron in his hand, and boasts remarkable finesse around the greens. To go further, I can’t recall a time when he ever putted more than twice on a green on any given hole.

He has an endearing personality full of dad jokes, making his videos a fun watch for all ages. Dalke is as good as it gets in the YouTube golf world, but one man narrowly eclipses him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

No. 1: George Bryan (Bryan Bros Golf)

As stated earlier, Wesley Bryan, one-half of the legendary Bryan Bros. Golf channel, is ineligible for the list after fully committing to and becoming a professional golfer on the PGA Tour.

Although his brother, George, has the same aspirations, he hasn’t had enough success to disqualify him from the YouTube golf rankings, as he’s only appeared in one professional event.

Bryan, like Horvat, sports a gleaming smile and a positive demeanor that can turn even the worst days into a good one for viewers. That infectious energy shows up in his carefree style of play.

The older Bryan brother is confident in his ability and never stresses over the bad shots. He shares a quality that the best golfers in the world share — a short memory regarding those mishits.

Article continues after ad

And frankly, there are very few bad shots that he even has to “bounce back” from. Bryan is always locked in while driving from the tee box, but his iron game is what is awe-inspiring.

Article continues after ad

Any time Bryan has a three through nine iron in his hands, you can all but guarantee that the golf ball will finish within twenty feet of the hole. He just never misses the green.

The rise of YouTube Golf has just begun

Until an official YouTube golf tournament happens, featuring every major player in the community, these rankings are solely based on the videos currently residing on the platform.

Perhaps the first step toward this tournament came during a PGA Tour qualifier event, consisting primarily of YouTube golfers vying for a sponsor exemption into a 2024 tour event.

Article continues after ad

While Matt Akins, a professional golfer with a lengthy track record, won the event, George Bryan finished runner-up, with 15-year-old prodigy Tyler Watts rounding out the top three.

Finch, Kwon, Horvat, Lantz, Morris, and Perez all competed in the tournament but didn’t have their best days and fell shy of qualifying for the PGA Tour event.

Still, YouTube golf’s mark on the sport is undeniable. After a down year in viewership for professional golf, the YouTubers are making their presence felt, especially with the younger audience.