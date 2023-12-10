Burlington customer horrified after finding bed bugs on clothes

A Burlington customer went viral on TikTok, after discovering what appeared to be bed bugs crawling on clothes.

TikToker Brandy Wells (brandywells) left viewers horrified as she allegedly found brown bugs on the clothes during a shopping trip at an Ohio-based Burlington store.

In a viral 11-second clip with 4.9 million views, the customer filmed and zoomed in on what she assumes to be bed bugs crawling on numerous items within the shop.

“When ur Trying to Christmas Shop & See This Crawling on Clothes in Burlington!!!” she wrote in the caption of the video, which featured background audio of a voice saying “Oh no no no no no.”

TikTok reacts to bed bugs crawling on clothes

Many TikTok users in the comments shared their own experiences of encountering something similar. “Oh no, its been nine years since I experienced them and I’m still traumatized when I see one on a picture or video,” one person wrote.

“No because I actually caught 3 in the baby clothes section…and when I went to tell the workers they called their manager and did nothing to clear them,” another claimed.

“There was a palmetto inside one of the diaper bags when I was pregnant shopping for last minute things last year. Crawled right back into the bags,” someone else shared.

Others questioned whether the bug was really a bed bug. “Are those bed bugs or ticks?” one user asked. “Those aren’t bed bugs it’s a tick..but why would u be looking I side of it?” another said. “That is not a bedbug those are those lady bugs that bite,” a third added.

This isn’t the first time a bed bug accusation has garnered attention on TikTok. Last year, a woman went viral after claiming that she got bitten by the creepy crawlies in an AMC theater.