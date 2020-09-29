Boogie2988 fires gun at rival YouTuber Frank Hassle during confrontation

YouTuber Steven ‘Boogie2988’ Williams has been recorded aiming what appears to be a personal firearm at rival content creator Frank Hassle, before reportedly “firing a warning shot in the air” during the confrontation at Boogie’s house.

Boogie2988 and Frank Hassle have reportedly been at loggerheads in recent times, mainly due to what Williams has said is “planned, continued harassment” from Hassle and his fanbase.

Advertisement

This included Hassle’s alleged involvement with the now-closed /r/SamandTolki subreddit, which was a community based around harassing YouTube content creators. Boogie2988 was reportedly a top target for the banned Reddit forum.

Hassle has also blamed Boogie for his YouTube channel being suspended.

Advertisement

The two came together for an interview, hosted by Daniel “KEEMSTAR” Keem, during which Hassle threatened to turn up at Boogie’s house in Arkansas. Hassle also shared a photo of himself in Fayetteville, where Boogie currently resides.

In the unreleased KEEMSTAR interview, Boogie allegedly told Hassle “at least five times” that he would kill Hassle if the YouTuber arrived at his house.

The following day, Frank Hassle has reportedly done just that.

Advertisement

The YouTuber seems to have arrived at Boogie’s hometown, Fayetteville, which led to Boogie “firing a weapon at him,” according to KEEMSTAR’s Storyfire upload.

Hassle is shown in the video knocking on Boogie’s front door, demanding he “open fire,” and yelling multiple slurs. The YouTuber also demands to see Williams’ firearm.

Read more: IRL Twitch streamer breaks up fight in Tokyo elevator

Boogie can then be seen emerging from his house with a gun in his left hand.

Advertisement

“Are you going to shoot me… in your doorway?” Hassle can be heard asking. Boogie replies: “I’m asking you to leave. This is my home. You are not welcome here, you have threatened my life. In about thirty seconds I am going to fire a warning shot.”

The YouTuber cannot be seen firing the weapon, but Hassle suggested in a leaked Twitter message that at least one shot was fired. The Fayetteville police dispatch logs also recorded a reported “shooting” around the time of the incident.

"It was, he's a p*ssy lol," Hassle said when asked if it was him Boogie had shot at.

Breaking @FrankHassleYT post pic of him at @Boogie2988 ‘s house & confirms in Leaked DM Boogie shot a Gun at him. #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/ufuQ1UHXr4 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 28, 2020

Dexerto reached out to both Hassle and Williams, but neither has replied ahead of publication.

The most recent update has come from Boogie himself. The YouTuber revealed he has been in contact with the Fayetteville police department, and confirmed the September 28 incident is now under investigation by the authorities.

Williams claims he has handed footage over to the investigating police.

"I have to be careful what I say as this is now a criminal investigation," he wrote on Twitter. "But I wanted to try and drive home the point that THIS IS NOT OK. Do NOT come to a YouTuber's house uninvited... someone could have died."

Ok so I have to be careful what I say as this is now a criminal investigation. But I wanted to try to drive home the point that THIS IS NOT OK. do NOT come to a youtuber's house uninvited. do NOT make threats. Someone could have died.https://t.co/1ZkdKh5i4c — Steven Boogie2988 Williams (@Boogie2988) September 28, 2020

As of publication, Hassle’s Twitter profile is still hosting multiple images of him standing on Williams’ property. There are also multiple photos of Boogie holding a firearm in the doorway of his Fayetteville property.

Read more: TikTok influencer Benji Krol responds to grooming allegations

Boogie also responded to some that have suggested the incident was “staged” for attention: “To anyone thinking this is staged… you have been gaslit by trolls. I would never lie about this. But check the police blotter. This is very, very real.”

Dexerto will update you on any further developments as they happen.