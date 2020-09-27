IRL Twitch streamer intervenes after fight breaks out in Tokyo elevator

Tokyo, Japan is a major hotspot for many IRL streamers on Twitch thanks to the country’s amazing culture and nightlife. However, sometimes streams get a bit crazy, especially when people on the street engage in altercations.

That very sort of situation took place during a September 26 broadcast when streamer mari_kuri was walking around Tokyo’s Shibuya district.

Advertisement

Out of nowhere, the streamer spotted two groups of people yelling at each other; the first group was made up of a Japanese man and two women while the second consisted of a tourist and a friend.

Suddenly, the tourist pushed the Japanese man inside of the building, causing the streamer to swear, “What the f**k?” before running nearer towards the alteraction.

Advertisement

As he approached and put his drink on the ground, two of the women tried to pull the Japanese man back while the tourist pushed him into the elevator.

Read More: Random streamers become huge Twitch channel overnight

For his part, mari_kuri tried to calm the situation down while speaking in Japanese, but the two seemed hellbent on taking their pushing match to the next level.

After being shoved yet again, the Japanese man seemed ready to go, but the streamer was persistent to deescalate the situation, and eventually, the two men were separated.

Advertisement

Once the two went their own way, the women inside the elevator appeared grateful to the streamer for stepping in and helping deescalate the situation.

“Kinda random,” he said while walking down the street. “You don’t even have to be hard. You just have to say ‘hey, man. Chill out a little bit.’”

As it turns out, mari_kuri told the tourist he would buy him a drink in Japanese but noticed he didn’t speak the language: “Anyway, they got into the elevator and he walked off.”

Advertisement

The situation certainly could have turned out a lot different if the Twitch streamer didn’t get involved, so good thing he was around to help make sure things didn't get worse.