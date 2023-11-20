Bebe Rexha has fans “gagged” after BBMAs performance

Bebe Rexha performed her David Guetta-starring “I’m Good (Blue)” and “One in a Million” at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, and fans absolutely loved it.

Bebe Rexha is no stranger to pop bangers. From “I’m a Mess” to her Florida Georgia Line collaboration “Mean to Be,” the pop star knows her way around an infectious hook.

With “I’m Good (Blue),” which interpolates Eiffel 65’s iconic “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” Rexha continues her stretch of bonafide smashes, coming off another blockbuster, “One in a Million.”

A piano underpins David Guetta’s electrifying arrangement, making for one of the year’s best club hits. During the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, Guetta and Rexha walked away with Top Dance/Electronic Song based on its 55-week run atop the Dance/Electronic chart.

Youtube: Bebe Rexha Bebe Rexha performing at the 2023 BBMAs.

Bebe Rexha impressed with vocal tricks at the BBMAs

At the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, Bebe Rexha took to the stage in an elegant gown and nothing but her voice to sell the performance. Back by strings, the star soared right into the rafters with “I’m Good (Blue).” Even after the beat dipped back into the arrangement for “One in a Million,” there was no stopping its addicting, crowd-pleasing energy.

Fans were quick with the praise, taking to Twitter/X to celebrate the special moment.

A user named Artan noted that Rexha would “always be famous. this performance is EVERYTHING.”

Tweets continued pouring in. One fan professed, “One thing about bebe rexha is SHE WILL DELIVER A GOOD A** PERFORMANCE when given the chance.”

Another fan pointed out her attire and how the club song “doesn’t really warrant” such a gargantuan lead vocal, but Rexha delivered the goods anyway.

“It’s about time you all put some respect on bebe rexha’s name,” wrote a fan.

Another seconded the sentiment, “Say what u want about her but one thing about bebe rexha, her mic is ON.”

One fan went a step further and compared the star to Mother Theresa.

But one fan summed it up best: “The way bebe rexha got all of us gagged with this performance.”

In accepting the Top Dance/Electronic Song honor, Rexha couldn’t hold back her excitement about the song’s successes. “We [wanted] to just flip a fun song from back in the day and just make it feel good,” she said, “and I just can’t believe how far the song has gone.”

