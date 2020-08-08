Asmongold explains why he’s taking a mini break ahead of WoW Classic AQ

Asmongold, immensely popular Twitch streamer and World of Warcraft veteran, has explained why he won't be streaming ahead of the launch of the highly anticipated WoW Classic AQ launch, coming on Monday, August 10.

World of Warcraft Classic, a server option from the immensely popular World of Warcraft, has enabled players to delve into a "faithful recreation" of the game's state prior to The Burning Crusade expansion.

Advertisement

Streamers, like Asmongold, have relished the opportunity to hop back into their favorite MMORPG. However, fans of the American will have to wait for his next stream, as he explained in a video uploaded to Twitter on August 7.

In the video, Asmongold explained that he won't be online on either Saturday or Sunday - the 8th and 9th of August respectively. The reasons for his absence were outlined, with the streamer describing the previous 24 hours as the "most painful" of his life.

Advertisement

Read More: Blizzard pays tribute to Reckful by adding him to WoW as Rogue Trainer

"My teeth, as you can see - I did not gain 100 pounds," he said. "My jaw is swollen. I don't know if it's an infection or just swelling or what, but I just got back from the dentist a little bit ago, and seems like they can't pull the teeth out until the swelling goes down."

Regarding streams this weekend and maybe the following week pic.twitter.com/8NM83SXegn — Zack (@Asmongold) August 7, 2020

"So I'm on antibiotics and some other sh*t," he continued. "So I'm gonna have to deal with that for the next couple of days and I just need to take it easy and let this kind of settle."

He finished by explaining that he'll be playing Minecraft in a week or so. He also said that he hopes to be able to do the World of Warcraft Classic AQ on Monday, August 10, but a lot will depend on how he fares over the weekend. However, he did caveat this with "no promises", so it seems like it's still up in the air whether he'll be able to stream.

Advertisement

Fans of the streamer will have their eyes firmly fixed on his Twitch channel ahead of Monday.