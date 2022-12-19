Asmongold emotionally addresses Rich Campbell allegations: “These are crimes”

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

During a recent Twitch stream, Asmongold addressed the recent sexual assault allegations against Rich Campbell — quickly becoming emotional.

On December 16, Twitch streamer Azalia Lexi came out with sexual assault allegations against OTK co-founder Rich Campbell.

Just hours later, Campbell resigned from his position at the request of the organization.

Asmongold addressed the allegations during his Twitch stream as well, becoming emotional in the process.

Asmongold emotionally addresses Rich Campbell allegations

Shortly after his stream ended, Asmongold uploaded his statement to his YouTube channel.

“The reason I’m going to be talking about it probably more than anyone else in the org is that Rich was my friend,” he explained. “I wanna talk about it on a personal level and I want to say a couple of things. It was a big shock to me. It’s hard for me to process what’s been going on.

“This is not drama. This is not getting canceled. These are crimes. It’s not f*cking drama, this is as serious as it gets. I took action as soon as I could. It just f*ckin sucks man.”

Asmongold also explained that he went through and read everyone’s responses to the alleged sexual assault, and slammed those who are blaming Azalia or claiming she’s not telling the truth.

“You are not on our team, you are not helping us, you are not doing us any favors by calling a girl that comes out and tells this kind of a story a liar,” he explained.

Rich has yet to share his side of the allegations at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update you when he does.