Andrew Tate to be sued in UK by alleged sexual assault victims

Andrew Tate is set to be sued in the UK by three women who allege that they are victims of violent sexual and physical assaults from him.

Tate, who is based in Romania, has been accused of offenses that allegedly happened between 2013 and 2016 when he was still in the UK. He was arrested for these three times, with the case being closed in 2019.

These accusations, however, have been put forward by three women claiming they endured injuries and psychiatric damage from the controversial influencer.

The three women have been fundraising for their case on the CrowdJustice platform alongside human rights lawyers from McCue Jury & Partners. As of writing, they’ve raised £8000 of their £50,000 target, as they look to initiate proceedings against Tate.

Andrew Tate set to be sued in UK as alleged assault victims raise funds

“We are three survivors of Andrew Tate’s violent and misogynistic ideology. During his time in the UK, Tate subjected us and other women to serious and violent sexual and physical assaults. Despite facing prosecution in Romania, he has never been held accountable for his crimes in the UK,” part of their statement on the fundraising page reads.

“We believe that many of his victims have yet to come forward, and it is time for the English justice system to hold him responsible for his actions.

“We intend to take action to encourage a criminal investigation in the UK and pursue a civil case against Tate for compensation to help rebuild our lives.”

Rumble: Tatespeech Tate has been accused of sexual assault by multiple victims.

According to The Independent, a spokesperson for the controversial influencer said he “vehemently” denies the allegations.

Over the last few months, Tate has been in legal trouble in Romania. He, alongside his brother Tristan and two females, was accused of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tate brothers were imprisoned for three months but were released at the end of March. Though, they are under house arrest in Romania following their release.