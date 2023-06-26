Amouranth shuts down “smashing” Danny Gonzalez with savage roast

OnlyFans model Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa revealed which YouTubers she would “smash” and had a brutal response when Danny Gonzalez came up.

Danny Gonzalez is an incredibly popular YouTuber known for his comedic video essays taking aim at internet culture and mediocre movies, but Amouranth isn’t exactly his biggest fan.

In a new video, Amouranth went through dozens of YouTubers ranging from Ludwig, The Game Grumps, Doctor Mike, and more. However, when she got to Danny and friends Kurtis Conner and Eddy Burback, she couldn’t help but diss the trio one after the next.

Article continues after ad

The three amigos each found themselves getting roasted by the Kick streamer, but Danny’s burn could certainly rile up the Greg community.

Amouranth burns Danny Gonzalez in brutal “smash or pass”

When Danny’s name and photo popped up on the screen, Amouranth was quick to deny the possibility of being with the YouTuber.

“Is he even legal?” the gas station owner asked. “He looks like a child. Pass.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Luckily, it’s not like Danny will lose any sleep over this rejection considering he’s happily married. That said, Amouranth also issued a feisty burn to close friend Eddy Burback.

Article continues after ad

(segment begins at 3:36)

Once Eddy’s name was on the screen, Amouranth seemed confused, responding “who?” before ultimately deciding to pass on the idea of smashing him.

Luckily, one of the trio, Kurtis Conner, earned Siragusa’s seal of approval, albeit just by the skin of his teeth thanks to his appearance resembling that of Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride.

So far, none of the three have responded to Amouranth’s verdicts, but it will be interesting to see if they do or if they end up replying in the form of a YouTube video of their own.