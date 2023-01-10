‘All Gas No Brakes’ star Andrew Callaghan accused of sexual assault

YouTuber and Channel 5 journalist Andrew Callaghan has been accused of sexual assault by several alleged victims.

The journalist, who came to prominence as the creator and star of the YouTube series ‘All Gas No Brakes’ and Channel 5, is facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, made public on social media.

One of his accusers, Caroline Elise, posted on TikTok with her claims about the 25-year-old content creator. In her video, she claimed that Andrew “wore” her down and “coerced” her into getting intimate on the night of the alleged assault.

“I will tell you that he did eventually get consent and that’s the main point is that he eventually got consent because he wore me down,” Caroline said.

“He told me he needed a place to stay for the night. He had some sort of falling out with one of his crew members or whatever and I was very clear about the fact that we are not hooking up.”

She continued: “He gets in my bed and wears me down to the point where I eventually do agree to do things that I wasn’t proud of and I wasn’t proud of them and thought it was my fault for so long that I continued to be nice to him.”

Since Caroline’s video was posted, several other women have claimed that Callaghan sexually assaulted them.

In another clip, she shared the stories of the other people who anonymously came forward with their claims. Several stories included the journalist coercing them and ensuring they were intoxicated before allegedly assaulting them.

TikTok user moldyfreckle stated in a video that Andrew had asked for a ride home and she agreed. However, after entering the car, he allegedly forced himself on her, pestered her, and refused to take no for an answer. After multiple tries, she eventually got him to leave her car.

In another instance, Andrew allegedly forcefully kissed a minor until he was physically dragged away from the victim. He was 22 years old at the time.

These are just a few among the multiple allegations towards the YouTuber. At the time of writing, Andrew Callaghan has not addressed the claims.