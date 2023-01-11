AI VTuber Neuro-sama banned on Twitch after controversial Holocaust comments

AI-Trained VTuber Neuro-sama has been banned from Twitch just days after it made comments claiming the Holocaust wasn’t real.

Over the last few weeks, AI-powered VTuber Neuro-Sama has gained traction across the community. First created back in 2018 by game developer Vedal, the program has gained a personality and regularly holds conversations with its audience.

However, on December 28, 2022, things went sour after the AI made comments doubting that the Holocaust was real among other controversial remarks.

Just weeks later, the account has been banned from Twitch.

AI VTuber Neuro-Sama banned on Twitch after Holocaust denial

At the time of writing, it’s unknown the exact reason why the VTuber’s account was banned from the platform as Vedal has yet to address it publicly.

However, when you visit Vedal’s channel (the channel that hosted the AI VTuber) you’re met with a message stating it’s temporarily unavailable.

Twitch

According to Twitch tracker, the account had amassed nearly 100,000 followers with an average viewership of 3,489, gaining nearly 40k of those followers in the past 30 days.

Twitch doesn’t publicly comment about bans from the platform, so we’ll have to wait to see if Vedal reveals details of the punishment.

We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.