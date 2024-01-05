Adults ruin kid’s birthday party by fighting at trampoline park

A children’s birthday party took a violent turn after multiple brawls broke out at a trampoline park in California.

Kids’ birthday parties, while a fun and celebratory event, can be a source of stress and high emotions for many of the adults who attend to supervise.

Recently, one such children’s birthday party took a turn after multiple brawls broke out between adults during a visit to the Californian trampoline park, Sky Zone.

The two altercations, which were caught on camera by another adult in attendance, both involved the same man. With heavy punches being thrown around and the man in question being on the receiving end of the brunt of the physicality.

It is unclear what caused the fights to break out as the footage only details the incident as it happens.

In one of the clips, the man involved can be seen getting tripped by another adult holding on to a toddler. Later on, the same person then just narrowly misses being attacked on the ground by another man.

When the incident begins to escalate, another man enters the scene to try and break up the altercation, however, the peacemaker is then caught in the mix and knocked down to the ground.

Throughout the incident, whistles can be heard being blown in the background, employees of the trampoline park seen standing on the sidelines and refusing to take part. Eventually, other bystanders decided to step in and resolve the conflict.

Those who witnessed the brawls can be seen looking around with a sense of disbelief before eventually getting back to business.

