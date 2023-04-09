Adin Ross, Sneako, and JiDion meet former US President Trump

Kick streamer Adin Ross as well as YouTubers JiDion and Sneako met former United States President, Donald Trump.

As YouTube and live streaming continue to get bigger as a whole, we’ve seen more and more bizarre crossovers between celebrities and our favorite influencers.

Over the years, we’ve seen collaborations nobody could’ve expected, such as when U.S. politician Alexandria ‘AOC’ Ocasio-Cortez streamed Among Us on Twitch — which the internet went absolutely mad over.

We’ve even seen YouTubers make an appearance on some of the biggest late-night talk shows too, giving fans a crossover into mainstream entertainment.

Now, the internet is once more going crazy after seeing former US President Trump meet Adin Ross, Sneako, and JiDion.

Trump meets Adin Ross, Sneako, and JiDion

On April 9, JiDion, alongside Adin Ross got the chance to briefly meet the former President of the United States at UFC 287.

The former President and his security entourage were walking to their seats when the Kick streamer took the chance to shake Trump’s hand.

Similarly, JiDion also took his chance to shake the President’s hand and exchanged a couple of words with him — taking the opportunity to ask if he could get a small loan of a million dollars.

Another clip showed Adin getting the chance to meet Trump again, where this time the two had a brief conversation. Although it’s unclear what the Kick star said to the President.

Controversial influencer Sneako was also at the UFC event, where he managed to snap a photo with Trump by his side — which at the time of writing has amassed over 60k likes on Twitter.

It’s fair to say fans of the popular influencers went wild at the idea of a bigger crossover with Trump, with fans hoping for him to one day make a guest appearance on their streams.