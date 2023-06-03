Adin Ross claims “Rumble rent their streamers” and that Kai & Speed regret joining

Adin Ross has claimed that both Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed regret signing an exclusive live-streaming deal with Rumble.

Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen some of the biggest content creators in the world sign exclusive deals with platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

With the rise of Kick and Rumble, the streaming wars have since reignited again, as platforms race to sign the next generation of up-and-coming streamers.

Among the latest to sign with a platform are streaming stars Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed, who teamed up together to sign an exclusive deal with Rumble to produce their own show.

Adin Ross slams Rumble, claims Kai & Speed regret signing

According to Adin Ross in a heated rant during a recent live stream, both iShowSpeed and Kai Cenat regret their decision in joining Rumble.

“Rumble is going down in f**king flames, bro. Rumble is going down,” he said. “Bro, let me explain to you right now, I know for a fact I don’t give a f**k what you guys say, I’m gonna be vocal about it I don’t care.

“Kai and Speed regret, they already regret their decision I swear they do after they saw Bruce have a f**king fantastic f**king time yesterday I promise you they regret their decision. I promise they do, I know they do.”

Adin continued: “All I gotta say is Rumble rents their streamers chat, it’s a known thing, put facts, they rent their streamers, it’s not a real f**king platform bro, they’re renting their f**king streamers.”

He added: “You know this sh*t, f**king Rumble has Akademiks, we’ve got Drizzy Drake over here, come on chat.”

It’s clear Adin has some distaste towards Rumble, previously saying that he felt “hurt” by his friends’ decision to choose Rumble over Kick, where they were allegedly offered $40 million each to join the new Stake-backed platform.