$47 wedding dress goes viral on TikTok and people are obsessed

A TikToker has gone viral for sharing videos of her budget wedding dress which she only spent $47 on, proving that weddings don’t always need to be expensive.

If there is one thing people universally believe about weddings, it’s that they are pricey.

However, one TikToker went on a mission to prove they could have a stylish wedding and not unload their bank account in the process.

Now, they’ve gone viral after sharing all the photos and videos of the process that only cost them $5,000 in all.

TikTokers inexpensive wedding goes viral

Kiara Brokenbrough is a social media manager in Los Angeles who wanted to have a “modest” ceremony in order to save money since her now-husband has moved to LA to be with her.

She documented the wedding ceremony and reception, which came out to only $500 in total.

Her wedding dress stole the show though, as she got it off Chinese clothing website SHEIN for only $47. Her video showing off the dress went massively viral, and is currently sitting at just under 1 million views on the video-sharing app.

Kiara also posted multiple vlogs on her YouTube channel showing off how they managed to save so much money and have both a fun and modest wedding.

Brokenbrough’s wedding shows that weddings don’t have to be insanely expensive in order to be fun and look excellent, a trend that many men are hoping catches on.