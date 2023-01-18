12-year-old girl dies after attempting TikTok choking challenge

A 12-year-old girl from Argentina has tragically died after recording herself attempting the dangerous choking challenge, also known as the Blackout Challenge.

The Blackout Challenge encourages users to see how long they can hold their breath until they pass out. This often involves choking themselves to the point of losing consciousness.

Although the challenge has existed before TikTok, it garnered popularity on the platform in 2021, and has now been blocked entirely, with the hashtag for the challenge returning no results.

It was named as one of the most dangerous trends to hit TikTok in 2022, as there have been several recorded deaths linked to the challenge.

The latest incident resulted in the death of 12-year-old Milagros Soto, who was found unresponsive in her bedroom.

12-year-old girl dies after attempting choking challenge

Milagros recorded herself attempting the viral choking challenge after reportedly being sent a link to the challenge in a WhatsApp message.

The victim’s aunt, Laura, said her niece tried the challenge twice before tragically dying on the third occasion.

The young girl died at her home in the city of Capitán Bermúdez, Santa Fe Province, Argentina, on January 13.

“We are inconsolable. We gave her so much love. I believe someone encouraged her to do it,” Laura said. “We have many doubts about everything that happened to her. She was a very smart girl. She suffered a lot with bullying.”

A spokesperson for the school the victim attended, said: “We support our student’s family in this terrible moment.” The school added that Milagros was a “great student, friend, sweet, good, and kind.”

An investigation into the girl’s death is ongoing.

Back in September 2022, a 14-year-old boy passed away in his room after attempting the challenge. In 2021, another 12-year-old’s death was linked to the dare.