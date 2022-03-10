Twitch couple goes viral after defeating Elden Ring boss together in 10 hour grind

Twitch streamer couple Blluist worked together to defeat an Elden Ring boss after 10 hours’ worth of attempts, eventually getting the job done.

Elden Ring is certainly not a traditional local co-op game by any means, but streamer couple Blluist works hard in order to change that.

The duo, known as Grey and Blu, broadcast single-player titles together on Twitch playing everything from Pokemon Legends Arceus to Monster Hunter.

Their latest challenge is Elden Ring, attempting to work in unison to take down the games’ notoriously difficult bosses.

Streamer couple takes down Elden Ring boss after 10 hours

The pair, who host a bilingual broadcast in both English and Japanese, was live on March 9 when they spent their entire stream trying to take down the boss Starscourge Radahn.

Although the boss can be found not too deep into the game, he’s still an absolute pain to deal with as he can one-shot players with ease.

Blluist found this out the hard way, as the duo worked together for a whopping ten hours trying to learn Radahn’s patterns, getting slain over and over again.

On the tenth hour, the couple finally worked together to track the boss’s attack patterns and took him down. Grey popped off when Radahn was killed, leaping out of his chair in excitement.

Teamwork ended up paying off, and the couple went viral along the way raking in over 65,000 views on the clip of them defeating Radahn.

Although it ended up taking them over ten hours, they defeated one of the most difficult bosses in the game. Luckily for them, there are only about 30 more remaining.