Elden Ring patch buffs Starscourge Radhn, reversing patch 1.03 mistake

Bandai Namco has issued update 1.03.3 for Elden Ring to iron out a mistake made in update 1.03 to one of the game’s bosses. Here are the latest Elden Ring patch notes for From Software’s ambitious RPG title.

Patch 1.03.2 for Elden Ring was released on March 23, bringing a slew of fixes to bugs that prevented the player from getting the most out of the RPG.

Targeting a litany of issues that prevented the player from using the Ash of War and blocking progress through Nepheli Loux’s questline.

In the progress of remedying these issues, Bandai Namco inadvertently created another issue within the game based around the Caelid demigod, Starscourge Radahn.

Advertisement

What happened to Starscourge Radahn?

As a result of patch 1.03.2, Radahn, formerly one of Elden Rings most destructive bosses, has been nerfed, leaving him a shell of his former self — as far as From Software bosses go.

Read More: Dr Disrespect pitches bold idea for new Elden Ring speedrunning tournament

When the player would face off against the demigod, Radahn’s attacks were noticeably weaker, allowing for an easier battle.

1.03.3 Patch buffs Starscourge Radahn

Bandai Namco released a small patch across all platforms on April 4 that addressed the unintentional nerf given to Radahn.

Releasing a tweet to address the sole purpose of the quick patch, the official Elden Ring Twitter account stated that “patch 1.03.3 fixes a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss “Starscourge Radahn,” which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced.”

Advertisement

Regulation file update 1.03.3 for #ELDENRING is available now: it fixes a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss “Starscourge Radahn” in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced.

Details: https://t.co/jfxHatTALZ — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) April 4, 2022

While the patch doesn’t address which attacks were directly impacted by the accidental nerf, From Software has restored their chaotic optional boss to his original fighting shape.

If you’re looking to go against the newly adjusted boss in light of this recent patch, be sure you’re at least level 70 or using a well-built character in Elden Ring.

Starscourge Radahn can be found at the Redmane Castle in southwestern Caelid. But beware, with the restoration of Radahn’s prowess, you will be up against an opponent who has access to an array of instant-kill” attacks.